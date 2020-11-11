BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a cable of thanks to his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, for his sincere efforts to develop bilateral relations on the basis of the common interest and values ​​of the two countries.

In a statement issued by the Turkish presidency, “Erdogan expressed in the telegram his wishes that the results of the American elections would bring good to the people of the United States.”

The statement said, “Erdogan stressed the need to develop the historical friendship and alliance between the two countries.”

The Turkish president added “the need to continue making efforts to strengthen bilateral relations in the coming period between Ankara and Washington.”

Source: Anadolu Agency