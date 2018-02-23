BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:55 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent another stern warning to the United States (US) and their allies during his meeting with provincial governors on Friday.

“This summer will be scorching hot for both the terrorist organisation and its supporters,” Erdogan stated.

“If there are those who are prepared to sacrifice themselves for this cause, we are up for that challenge,” the Turkish President continued.

“Turkey can no longer stomach the U.S.’ delaying tactics. We are carefully watching those (who are supporting) the terrorist organisation (PYD). If someone is planning to spend $500-550 million to support (the terrorists), are we supposed to wish them good luck?” he added.

Erdogan’s latest threats come just days after his forces seized over 20 percent of the YPG-held Afrin region in northern Aleppo.