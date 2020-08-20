BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday, that his country will enter a new phase after the good news that is to be revealed on Friday, August 21.

President Erdogan did not reveal the details of the good news that he spoke about.

The Turkish President had confirmed that his country’s economy is regaining the momentum that it witnessed before the emerging coronavirus.

“Despite some problems that do not stem from our country, the Turkish economy is regaining some of its momentum from the pandemic,” Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

He added that despite a slight increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus recently, Turkey is still controlling the epidemic.

In another context, he stressed that no colonial power could deprive Turkey of oil and natural gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean, explaining that Ankara is determined to preserve its rights in the eastern Mediterranean and the “blue homeland” until the end.

The Turkish President considered that Turkey’s struggle on several fronts, starting from the eastern Mediterranean to Libya, is not only a struggle for rights, but also for the future.