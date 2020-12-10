BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that Turkey is ready to “open the doors” to Armenia, as he claims Ankara has no problems with the Armenian people.

During a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart , Ilham Aliyev , Erdogan said in Baku, “We support peace in the region and are ready to open the doors to Armenia, we have no problems with the Armenian people.”

Earlier in the day, the Turkish president advised the leaders and authorities of Armenia to be rational and assume full responsibility for all its political positions.

The Turkish president praised the role of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, in reaching a ceasefire in Karabakh, referring to the possibility of forming a regional peace platform that includes six countries, including Armenia.

Erdogan stressed: “I attach importance to the issue of forming a regional cooperation platform, and it is possible to form a platform consisting of six countries and President Putin agreed to that, and if Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iran agree. Georgia has committed itself to this. It is possible to include Armenia on the platform so that we can establish regional peace through this hexagonal platform.”

While Erdogan welcomed Armenia to this potential platform, he made a controversial comment by referencing Enver Pasha, one of the architects of the Genocide of 1915. Erdogan mentioned Enver Pasha during his speech on “victory day” in Azerbaijan.