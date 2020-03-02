Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that neither Russia nor Iran are his country’s targets in Syria.

“Turkey does not take aim at either Russia or Iran in Syria. We are only destroying the elements of the [Assad] regime,” he said on Monday. Erdogan’s remarks were broadcast by NTV television.

The Turkish leader noted though that he “expects [other countries] to show respect” for Ankara’s stance, adding that the participation in combat operations in Syria was the will of the people rather than the leadership’s personal choice.

“I appeal to Russia and Iran once again. Turkey has no problems with these countries in Syria. We do not set sights on Syria’s territory. Nor do we have plans to gain a foothold there,” he added.

Referring to Ankara’s Operation Spring Shield in Syria’s Idlib, which began on February 27, Erdogan stated that the army of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad would sustain heavy losses. “We launched the operation after 34 of our soldiers had been killed in Idlib.

We will not leave any drop of our martyrs’ blood shed there unanswered. We have already inflicted the greatest damage ever on the regime, and these casualties are just the beginning for it,” he stated.

The situation in Syria’s Idlib deteriorated dramatically once again overnight into February 28. Ankara said that over 30 Turkish soldiers had been killed by Syrian government forces’ strike. Shortly after that, Turkey carried out strikes on Syrian army positions, specifying that over 200 targets had been hit.

Turkey has conducted three military operations in Syria: Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring. They resulted in creating a buffer security zone between the border towns of Azaz and Jarablus, establishing control over Afrin and the territories to the east of the Euphrates.

ALSO READ  Russia transports massive amount of equipment to Syria after Turkish attack: photos

 

Source: TASS

Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Sweet RobertFlashDaeshbags-SuxFairsFair
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
And yet the SAA with much reduced armaments has managed to retake Saraqib from the terrorist jihadis who were getting support from Turkey???

2020-03-02 17:30
Flash
Guest
Flash
It would be foolish to trust this guy.

2020-03-02 18:36
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Karen Bartlett
Imo, one can’t trust anything Mr. Erdogan says.

2020-03-02 17:47
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
What has he smoked again? This must be freaking strong! Although he has more symptoms of someone snorting the #1 Colombian export product, I’m not talking about coffee which is #3 (#2 is singer Shakira!). Events may not go as well he says or he wouldn’t seek Russian and Iranian neutrality 😉 Oh, BTW, SAA’s artillery is now using rocket artillery with cluster ammunitions in Darat Azzat… Turkey also has an E-7 AWACS patrolling along the Turkey/Syria border… Heavies are the perfect targets for S-300’s 48N6 long range (250km) missiles and an E-7 Wedgetail is a $400 millions aircraft… I’m… Read more »

2020-03-02 18:04
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
His recent actions have proven otherwise.

2020-03-02 19:48