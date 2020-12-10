BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan advised the leaders and authorities of Armenia to be rational and assume full responsibility for all its political positions.

The state-owned Anadolu Agency quoted the statements of the Turkish President, who made an official visit to Azerbaijan for two days to participate in the celebration and the military parade on the occasion of the victory day.

In this regard, Erdogan said: “The Armenian people and their leaders must be rational and study lessons from recent events, especially the Karabakh war, and if that happens, there will be a new era that will be different in the region that has experienced many wars in recent decades.”

Erdogan stressed that “Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to overcome difficulties and achieve successive successes as long as they stand side by side.”

Erdogan pointed out that “Azerbaijan’s liberation of its lands from occupation does not mean that the struggle is over.”

The Turkish President later made a controversial comment, where he mentioned the architect of the Armenian Genocide of 1915, Enver Pasha

Erdogan's statement in Baku: "Hallowed today is the soul of Enver Pasha." Enver Pasha is one of the organizers of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) December 10, 2020

Azerbaijan organized a large military parade in Freedom Square on December 10 in the capital, Baku, to celebrate the liberation of Karabakh.