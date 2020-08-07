BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, that the Egyptian-Greek agreement on the demarcation of maritime borders is “worthless and void.”

The Turkish president stressed that his country will continue its exploration of the eastern Mediterranean, noting that it was stopped earlier at the request of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, but Greece and Ankara will not commit, “Therefore we sent a ship to explore for gas.”

Erdogan continued: “We do not need to negotiate with those who do not have any rights in the area of ​​maritime validity.”

The Turkish president added that his country will continue to adhere to the agreements signed with Libya “with great firmness.”

On Thursday, Greece and Egypt signed an agreement on the demarcation of their maritime borders in the Mediterranean, which is a response to Turkey’s actions in the region.