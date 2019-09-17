BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced after the first meeting at the Ankara peace talks that his country will not allow terrorists to appear in the area created on the border with Syria; instead, he has proposed to turn it into a refugee city.
“For the refugees there (on the Syrian border), it is necessary to create a city for them to participate in agriculture. I explained to my colleagues that it is necessary to build infrastructure for them. It is necessary to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor,” the Turkish president said after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara on Monday.
The Turkish capital Ankara on Monday hosted the tripartite summit of the guarantors of the Astana process (Russia, Turkey and Iran) on the Syrian settlement.
During the meeting on Monday, the three presidents agreed to establish a constitutional committee to resolve future political disputes.
Furthermore, the three presidents discussed the future of the Idlib Governorate, but no official agreement was made to resolve their differences.
