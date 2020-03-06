Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that the country hasn’t received any military equipment from the US for its Operation Spring Shield in Syria, but added that Washington could have sent some if the new ceasefire hadn’t been negotiated.

He once again confirmed requesting Patriot air defence systems from the US, but noted that the Russian S-400 will be activated on schedule in April.

Erdogan praised the ceasefire agreement, which is supposed put an end to hostilities in Idlib Province, saying that it not only protects Turkey’s borders, but also protects local troops and civilians, as well as establishes a basis for further normalisation of the situation in the region.

The president also noted that the status of the Turkish observation posts in Idlib will remain unchanged despite alterations to the status of Operation Spring Shield assuring that Ankara’s troops will simply monitor adherence to the ceasefire agreement, rather than “control the field”.

Escalation in Idlib

The violence in Syria’s Idlib Province escalated after local terrorist groups intensified their attacks against the Syrian Army. Damascus’ responded to the attacks, but struck Turkish troops along with the militants. Ankara vowed to retaliate over the incident, conducting strikes against Syrian forces in Idlib and accusing them of violating the 2018 Sochi agreements.

The Russian Defence Ministry, however, noted that Turkish forces were not supposed to be in the areas targeted by the Syrian Army’s fire, while President Putin later added that no one, including the Syrians, were aware that Turkish troops were stationed there.

ALSO READ  Syrian Army takes full control of Aleppo-Damascus Highway: video

In a bid to stop hostilities in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to Moscow to negotiate a ceasefire for Idlib with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two countries agreed it would take effect on midnight 6 March with Ankara sending in additional troops to its observation posts. In addition, the sides agreed to establish a security corridor and organise joint patrols along the M4 highway.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 2
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Patriot missiles to do what? Neither Syria nor Russia did strikes into Turkey! Hasn’t the ErDOG bought S-400? Maybe does he considers it might not be able to shoot down Russian-AF Su-34 as there might be backdoors? Moreover, AFAIK, PAC-2 is no more built, so, with PAC-3, range is 20km and 35km with PAC-3MSE… For a 160km range, now there is PAAC-4 as a replacement, but it’s nothing else than the David’s Sling’s Stunner interceptor and with the ErDOG’s support to Hamas, since even with the Raytheon-assembled ones, 60% of parts come from Israel, I doubt that Bibi would allow… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-06 21:14