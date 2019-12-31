BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed on Monday, a memorandum to send the Turkish Armed Forces to Libya.

As a result of this move, the Turkish Parliament will have to convene to discuss whether or not to send the troops to the North African nation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu said that a memorandum authorizing the dispatch of soldiers to Libya had already been sent to parliament.

Speaking to reporters, while leaving the headquarters of the Turkish opposition, Çavuşoglu said that he learned from sources in the presidential headquarters that the memo would be sent to Parliament, indicating the signature of the president.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Shantoub called on the General Assembly of Parliament to hold a meeting on Thursday, January 2, to discuss a presidential memorandum on the mandate to send soldiers to Libya.

Last Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would send troops to Libya since the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord requested Ankara’s assistance.

Erdogan said in a speech: “We will present to the Turkish Parliament a draft law to send troops to Libya when it resumes its work next January, in response to the invitation of the Libyan reconciliation government.”

He added that “Turkey has provided and will provide all kinds of support to the government of Tripoli, which is fighting against the Haftar coup in Libya.”

