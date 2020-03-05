BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad sat down for an interview with Russia 24 TV this week to discuss a number of topics, including the ongoing Turkish military campaign in northwestern Syria.
The Syrian President told his interviewer that his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is unable to tell his army why they are in Syria.
“Erdogan is unable to tell the Turks why he is sending his army to fight in Syria and why his soldiers are killed in it because the issue has nothing to do with Turkish high interests but with his [Muslim] Brotherhood ideology,” Assad said.
In regards to ever restoring ties with Turkey, Assad said Erdogan must stop supporting terrorism inside Syria before any rapprochement can be made.
“Erdogan must give up supporting terrorism before relations between our two countries are restored,” Assad said, pointing out that “the Muslim Brotherhood movement has no political, social, or even religious ethics, and this is Erdogan’s approach.”
He would conclude by stating that his government and Russia are working to block Turkey from supporting terrorists inside Syria.
“Our common goal with Russia has always been to keep Turkey away from the approach of supporting terrorists and to bring them back to their normal place,” he added.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.