Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed shock over Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol, describing it as a stain on the US brand of democracy.

“This process in the US, a country described as a so-called ‘cradle of democracy’, absolutely shocked all humanity… We see it as a disgrace for democracy,” Erdogan said, speaking to reporters in Istanbul on Friday, his remarks cited by Sputnik Turkey.

“We hope that the transition to Mr Biden on 20 January will be peaceful and that America will go back to being at peace,” Erdogan added, offering his condolences to the families of those killed in Wednesday’s violence, and wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erdogan’s comments follow similar remarks by other world leaders and nations, from Boris Johnson of Britain and Emmanuel Macron of France to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Chinese Foreign Ministry, who similarly condemned the violence and provided varying degrees of criticism of Donald Trump.

Four protesters and one police officer died after Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol, with many injured and dozens of arrests made. Several of Trump’s opponents in Congress have characterised the events as an attempted ‘coup’, and have threatened to launch impeachment proceedings if Trump’s cabinet doesn’t remove him.

Source: Sputnik