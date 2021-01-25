BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday evening, discussed his country’s policy in Syria during a meeting at the presidential palace in Istanbul, attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense.

The Turkish presidency said in a statement in this regard, “The current foreign policy situation has been evaluated in many files, starting with bilateral relations with different countries, reaching international developments.”

The official Turkish Anadolu News Agency stated that the meeting came to “assess foreign policy” and dealt with “regional developments, chiefly the files of Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya, and the Karabakh region, and ways to strengthen relations with the European Union.”

The Turkish presidency’s statement added that Ankara “will firmly continue to take steps to increase its influence, protect its interests and enhance its reputation in foreign policy, as is the case in all fields, through diplomacy and dialogue.”

Turkey has recently intensified its attacks in Syria, prompting their Russian counterparts to bring in reinforcements to several areas where the Turkish forces are attacking the Syrian Democratic Forces (SAA) on a daily basis.

Source: RT

