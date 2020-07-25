BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – Ankara announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting with the President of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, on Saturday.
The Turkish presidency said, in a brief statement, that the meeting took place in the Wahid al-Din Palace in Istanbul, without giving any details about the content of the talks.
This meeting comes at a time when Libya is witnessing an escalation of the internal conflict that has continued since 2011 amid increasing tension between the external parties involved in the Libyan crisis.
With the Government of National Accord achieving a series with field victories and its preparations to launch an attack to regain control of the city of Sirte, the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, announced the possibility of Egypt’s military intervention in Libya amid the strengthening of the Turkish presence in the country.
