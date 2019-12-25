BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed during his visit to Tunisia, today, the need for a ceasefire in Libya “as soon as possible.”

Erdogan said, during a press conference with his Tunisian counterpart, Qais Saeed, that “negative developments in Libya are not confined to them, but rather extend to neighboring countries, led by Tunisia, and they are very disturbed by that”, stressing that Tunisia will have very valuable and constructive contributions to efforts to achieve stability in Libya.”

The Turkish President pointed out that he discussed with the Tunisian side the steps that he could take and the cooperation that can be taken to ensure a ceasefire in Libya and return to the political process.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived earlier in Tunisia on an unannounced visit to hold talks with Tunisian President Qais Saeed.

The state-owned Anadolu Agency reported that the President’s Adviser for Information and Communication Affairs announced that President Erdogan arrived in Tunisia to meet with his Tunisian counterpart.

