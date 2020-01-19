BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continued his attack against the Libyan National Army commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Hafter, stressing that “the international community has not shown the necessary reaction to the reckless attacks in Tripoli.

During a press conference before he went to Berlin to participate in the Libyan peace conference to solve the Libyan crisis, Erdogan expressed his hope that the Berlin Summit will lead to positive results, saying that “the Berlin conference is one of the results of the continuing Turkish efforts.”

He said: “Our endeavors are clear in this context. We reached a truce in Libya after Turkish and Russian efforts that lasted 4 months,” stressing that “Turkey has become the key to peace in Libya.”

The Turkish president explained that “Turkey’s position played a big role in curbing the coup d’etat by Haftar,” calling on “the international community not to sacrifice the hopes that have revived Libya in the interest of the bloodshed and chaos.”

He considered that “there is no military solution in Libya,” noting that any attempts to impose a military solution will not lead to results.

Erdogan affirmed that “the revolutionary violations of Haftar and his supporters have been neglected by Security Council resolutions,” stressing that “Greece was bothered by its lack of invitation to the Berlin conference and that the agreement between Turkey and Libya made it lose its senses.”

Libya, which has the largest oil reserves on the African continent, has suffered from violence and power struggles since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

