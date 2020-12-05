BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a new, powerful attack on his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, expressing his hope that his country would “get rid” of him soon.

“Macron is a misfortune for France, and under Macron’s presidency, France is going through a very dangerous period. I hope France will get rid of Macron’s problem as soon as possible,” Erdogan told reporters when leaving the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul after Friday prayers.

The Turkish president strongly criticized the French parliament’s decision to recommend the government to recognize the independence of the Karabakh Republic, which is supported by Armenia, noting that this decision contradicts the responsibilities that Paris bears as one of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Erdogan said that by adopting this decision in its parliament, France lost its credibility as an honest mediator, and he recalled the advice given to the French by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, which states, “If you love Armenians to this extent, then they handed over the city of Marseille to them.”

The Turkish president added, “I support this proposal. Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan and the United States and Russia have recognized its occupation. France had previously recognized that as well, but today it is taking a different path.”