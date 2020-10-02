BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he hopes for the continuation of the Azerbaijani army offensive and the liberation of all ‘occupied’ lands in Karabakh by Armenia.

“Azerbaijan has already liberated a large area,” Erdogan said during a speech in Konya, transmitted by his official page on Twitter. “I hope that Azerbaijan will continue its struggle until it liberates all its lands in Karabakh.”

Erdogan has not hidden his support for Azerbaijan in this conflict, as he and his regime have already been accused of transporting Syrian mercenaries to Karabakh to fight the Armenian forces there.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan renewed on September 27, prompting the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, to approve the imposition of a state of war in a number of cities and regions of the republic and a curfew, as well as a partial mobilization. Prior to this, Armenia declared a state of war and general mobilization.

The spokesman for the leader of Nagorno Karabakh, Gram Boghossian, announced that the president of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, Araik Arutyunyan, had declared a state of war and general mobilization for those over the age of 18.

A number of countries, including Russia and France, called on the parties to the conflict to show restraint.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also held a telephone conversation last Sunday, during which they indicated the importance of making every effort to prevent escalation in Karabakh.