BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – Ali Babacan, head of the Turkish Democracy and Progress Party, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has “brought shame” to Turkey.

The former finance minister considered that Erdogan’s foreign interventions had led to the isolation of the country from its regional environment and the growing hostility with its neighbors.

According to the Mena Monitor online publication, Babacan said in a speech on Monday, during a regional conference of his party in the city of Gaziantep:

“Imagine that you are sitting in a place where there are 200 neighbors, and then you say that all of them are your enemies, does this mean that the problem is with you or in the 200 neighbors?”

Babacan would add that “we will get rid of this shame.”

The ex-finance minister announced last March that he would submit a request to establish a political party after his resignation from the Justice and Development Party (AKP), led by Erdogan.

Babacan resigned from the Justice and Development Party in July 2019, after deepening disagreements with the party leadership, although he was one of the founding members of the Justice and Development Party and held the positions of Minister of Economy and Foreign Affairs during its first years in power, before becoming Deputy Prime Minister.

Babacan used to direct several criticisms of Erdogan and the ruling Justice and Development Party, and confirmed in statements last month that “the current government in Turkey will not be able to create a safe and stable environment in the country again,” adding: “The current regime will not be able to withstand until June of the year 2023, the official date for the parliamentary and presidential elections. ”

Babacan also criticized the Turkish president’s economic policy, saying: “The economic and financial infrastructure has deteriorated a lot, and the ruling authority no longer possesses any resources at the present time,” explaining that “the ruling authority has spent reserve funds allocated to crises, so Turkey faces a really big problem.”