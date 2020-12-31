BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the Armenian forces in the disputed Karabakh region of any violations of the ceasefire between them and Azerbaijan.

In a letter addressed by phone to the Turkish military personnel present in Azerbaijan within the framework of the Joint Turkish-Russian Center for Truce Supervision in Karabakh, Erdogan said:

“I advise the Armenian forces to quickly back off the mistake of engaging in activities that violate the ceasefire.”

The Turkish president expressed his pride in the presence of the Turkish military in Azerbaijan, describing it as an indication of the level of relations between the two countries.

Erdogan expressed Turkey’s hope that the joint center with Russia would start working soon, stressing that Ankara continues to support Baku at all levels.

He continued: “The Turkish military performs all the tasks assigned to them in many countries of the world: from Somalia to Kosovo, from Afghanistan to Qatar, and from Syria to Libya, and I would like to wish success to our military who contribute to peace and stability in the world.”

Turkey provided intensive support to Azerbaijan during the last round of the conflict in Karabakh, which ended on the 10th of November with the signing of Baku, Yerevan and Moscow a tripartite declaration on a ceasefire requiring the Armenian side to make concrete earth concessions and the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the conflict zone.