BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the need to “negotiate a two-state solution” in Cyprus, noting that there are “two separate peoples” on the island.
On Sunday, Erdogan said, in a speech during a visit to the Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is only recognized by Turkey:
“Today, there are two separate peoples and two states on the island of Cyprus, and the two-state solution must be negotiated on the basis of equal sovereignty.”
The Turkish president stressed the impatience of Ankara and the Turkish Cypriots regarding what he described as the “diplomatic games” practiced by the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and Greece regarding the energy resources in the vicinity of the island, saying:
“The Turkish Cypriots have been neglected and their rights usurped for many years, and they are the only victims of the Cyprus crisis.”
The Turkish president continued that the Turkish Cypriots “live with their heads held high on their lands with freedom and dignity despite the targeting of their presence on the island.”
Erdogan declared that Ankara’s priority is to provide “a sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue in a way that guarantees the legitimate rights and security of the Turkish Cypriot people,” noting that it is no longer possible for any equation to achieve peace and stability in the eastern Mediterranean without the participation of Turkey and the Republic of Northern Cyprus in it.
Erdogan renewed Turkey’s determination to continue seismic surveying and exploration in the disputed waters of the eastern Mediterranean “until a fair agreement is reached.”
The Turkish leader’s latest comments and visit come just a week after a ceasefire deal was established between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region.
Turkey was the main supporter of Azerbaijan during the conflict, as they repeatedly criticized Armenia and demanded they withdraw from “occupied lands”.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.