Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 42nd Mukhtars Meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on December 20, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded on Saturday that Syrian government forces immediately withdrew from areas close to Turkish observation posts in Idlib, backtracking from his previous pledge to wait for the move until the end of February.

Turkey Will Shoot Down Syrian Military Aircraft in Idlib – Erdogan 

“Until the regime’s [Syrian government] forces pull out beyond the borders [of the Idlib de-escalation zone] outlined in the Sochi agreement, the problem will not be solved. If they do not leave, we will do this work without waiting until the end of February,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul, broadcast by the NTV channel.

Erdogan has repeatedly threatened military action unless Syrian armed forces halt their operation in Idlib and withdrew from the de-escalation zone by the end of the month.

The situation in Idlib has been tense for months. Tensions spiked recently after Turkish military units came under fire from Syrian government forces, and two Syrian helicopters were shot down.

Ankara has accused the Syrian government forces of violating the ceasefire in Idlib and has threatened military force unless the situation changes. Damascus, in turn, has defended its right to retaliate against continued militant attacks on civilians and government forces in Idlib.

 

Source: Sputnik

Daeshbags-Sux
This is Syria, not Turkey, Erdogan has nothing to say, this is a sovereign state that hasn't attacked Turkey and there is no UNSC resolution about this area.

2020-02-15 22:20
Nestor Arapa
Putín debe callar a su amigo Erdogan, este último miembro de la Hermandad Musulmana, líder de los terroristas de la región.

2020-02-15 21:53
General Hatami
Erdogan,pazi,da si kaj ne narediš in pahneš Turkey in to WW3

2020-02-15 22:15
Willy Van Damme
The US, Israel and Turkey all lost the war by using these mercenaries from al Qaeda & others so in anger and trying to take revenge they now act by themselves. A last attempt to fight of defeat and humiliation. And the UN, the last defence for the sovereignty of nations is closing its eyes. Just like its predecessor before WWII did.

2020-02-16 00:46
Dcass
Syria is NOT Turkey. It is the Turkish invasion and occupation forces that must leave Syria not the Syrian government forces who belong there.

