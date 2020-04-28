BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended Ali Arbash, head of religious affairs, who has sparked controversy by linking homosexuality and disease.

Erdogan said in a televised speech over the weekend that any “Attack against him, is an attack on the state.”

The controversy began Friday when Arbash considered in a sermon on the occasion of the month of Ramadan that homosexuality causes illness, and that Islam “condemns homosexuality (which causes) diseases and corrupts generations”, saying that it brought about the emergence of HIV that causes AIDS.

Supporters of Arbash tweeted, “Ali Arbash is not alone in Turkey,” while his opponents wrote scathing criticism under the tag: “Sexual rights are human rights.”

The Ankara Bar Association accused Arbash of “inciting hatred and enmity” while also ignoring child sexual abuse and hatred of women.

“No one should be surprised if in his next speech he calls people to burn women in the arenas with flares in their hands because they are witches,” they added.

On Monday, the Turkish authorities opened an investigation against the Bar Association in Ankara on charges of “insulting religious values ​​in a segment of society”, and in turn, Arbash on Monday filed a criminal complaint against the Bar Association.

Erdogan accused the union of “attacking Islam directly” and considered what the religious official said was “absolutely correct”.

A spokesman for the ruling Erdogan party, Omar Gelik, insisted that Arbash’s comments “must be respected according to democratic values,” adding that “everyone has the basic right to speak in Turkey.”

For its part, the non-governmental human rights organization in Turkey said that it would file a lawsuit against Arbash, considering that “his hateful statements constitute a crime.”

Source: AFP

