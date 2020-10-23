BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – On Friday, Turkey announced that it has the right to participate in resolving the Karabakh armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
These statements were made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said that his country has the right to participate in the settlement of the conflict in the Karabakh region, just like Russia.
Erdogan added: “If Russia wants to participate in solving the Karabakh conflict, Turkey believes that it has the right to participate. I have not heard that Russia has a negative position in this regard.”
In the same context, Russia demanded the urgent withdrawal of foreign militants from the Karabakh region to try to establish a ceasefire agreement between the two conflicting parties.
It is noteworthy that the military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan were renewed on September 27, in the most violent round of the conflict that has continued for nearly three decades, amid mutual accusations of starting the fighting and of polarizing militants.
