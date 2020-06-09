BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that “Turkey has no ambition to occupy any inch of the territory of Libya or any other country,” stressing that it will continue to provide support to the Libyan people and the legitimate government.

Erdogan said, in statements after the presidential government meeting : “We will continue to support the legitimate Libyan reconciliation government at all levels, military and civilian, we seek to achieve peace in Libya, and we have no ambitions for its wealth.”

The Turkish President continued: “We have achieved great success in Libya by providing support to the reconciliation government, and we have been able to thwart conspiracies against the brotherly Libyan people, and with God’s help, in the coming days will be successive indications.”

He said that Turkey “will eliminate the scourge of terrorism soon with the support of our brothers in the region.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry had said that Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoglu, reaffirmed their mutual commitment to help create conditions for reconciliation between the warring parties in Libya .

“The mutual position to help was created to help conditions for reconciliation between the warring parties in Libya in favor of a political and diplomatic settlement under the auspices of the United Nations,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “The necessity of the urgent appointment of a new Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya was stressed,” she added.

The battles in Libya witnessed a major development, after the Libyan Government of National Accord announced that it would extend its control over the entire administrative borders of the capital, Tripoli, and the city of Tarhuna in western Libya, while the leader of the Libyan National Army, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aqila Saleh, proposed a new initiative, aimed at reaching a political solution in the country.

