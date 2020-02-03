Turkey’s F-16 fighter jets and artillery have carried out strikes against 40 targets in Syria’s Idlib in response to the shelling of its troops, which had killed four soldiers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at a news conference in Ankara.
READ ALSO: Turkey coordinates actions in Syria with Russia – Kremlin
“Turkish F-16 jets and howitzers continue to strike targets of the [Assad] regime. About 40 locations began our targets. From 30 to 35 Syrians were neutralized as a result,” the Turkish leader stressed. He did not specify whether those were Syrian army soldiers.
According to Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense, four Turkish military servicemen were killed and nine others were wounded when their positions were shelled near the inhabited community of Saraqib in Syria’s Idlib province.
According to Ankara, Turkish troops were shelled by the Syrian army despite the fact that it had been notified in advance where the Turkish forces’ positions were located.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.