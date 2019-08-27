Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could see an advanced Russian fighter Su-57 that was showcased at the MAKS 2019 air show.

The two state leaders mounted the airplane ladder and examined it. Then the Russian and Turkish defense ministers joined the presidents, after which they continued the discussion of what they had seen.

Apart from the Su-57, the Russian and Turkish presidents also examined a Su-35 fighter, a Ka-62 medium helicopter and a Mi-38 heavy helicopter. Putin and Erdogan got a glimpse of the Mi-38’s interior as well.

Then they headed for a Be-200 amphibious plane, where Putin told his Turkish counterpart about its basic characteristics. The presidents also went on board the Russian civil plane MC-21 and examined the cockpit and the plane’s cabin.

Source: TASS

