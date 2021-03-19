BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an international conference on the situation in the eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan’s call came during a meeting he held with European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Urusula von der Leyen.

The Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying that the EU should “not allow Greece and Cyprus to exploit the European Union summit (expected next week) in the name of European Union solidarity.”

He assured European Union officials, “Turkey’s support for stability and cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea, despite the violations and provocations of the Greek and Cypriot sides.”

Erdogan stressed the need to “discuss new and realistic options on the Cyprus issue instead of imposing proven models on both sides of the island.”

The Turkish President also expressed his confidence that the Borrell Report on Turkey to be presented to the European summit will be in the context of a positive agenda and reflect an objective and constructive view.

Source: Anadolu Agency

