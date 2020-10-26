Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a rally for his political party.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the start of a campaign to boycott French goods in response to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron’s recent comments about Islam.

The Turkish President also called on European leaders to put an end to the “hate campaign” led by Macron, according to his description.

“Macron follows a policy of hatred of Islam, and these racist policies are mental illnesses,” Erdogan added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then attacked German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after the German police stormed a mosque, calling on the world to support the “oppressed Muslims in Europe.”

Erdogan said that the German police raid on a mosque at the time of prayer is not an ordinary event: “Where is the freedom of the religions that you claim? How do more than a hundred police officers storm a mosque in your country?”

Erdogan warned the Europeans that they would not be able to make any profit from the anti-Islam and anti-Muslim sentiment.

News Desk
The International News Desk reports on issues and events world wide.

6 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Human
Human
2020-10-26 15:15

Show us your ‘freedom’, MERDolfgan of the UNHUMAN GENOCIDALS!

2
Reply
Translate
David Davidson
David Davidson
2020-10-26 15:05
Awaiting for approval

I keep hearing this claim that Macron insulted Islam and its prophet, what did he say exactly?

Translate
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-10-26 16:52
Reply to  David Davidson

Just that Islamist terrorists’ attacks won’t curb our freedom of expression, especially cartoons!

-1
Reply
Translate
David Davidson
David Davidson
2020-10-26 15:05
Awaiting for approval

I keep hearing this claim that Macron insulted Islam and its prophet, what did he say exactly?

Translate
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-10-26 16:55
Reply to  David Davidson

What d’you think about what Qu’ran says?
comment image

-1
Reply
Translate
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
2020-10-26 16:59
Reply to  Daeshbags Sux

Who is insulting humanity?

-1
Reply
Translate