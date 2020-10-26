BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the start of a campaign to boycott French goods in response to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron’s recent comments about Islam.

The Turkish President also called on European leaders to put an end to the “hate campaign” led by Macron, according to his description.

“Macron follows a policy of hatred of Islam, and these racist policies are mental illnesses,” Erdogan added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then attacked German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after the German police stormed a mosque, calling on the world to support the “oppressed Muslims in Europe.”

Erdogan said that the German police raid on a mosque at the time of prayer is not an ordinary event: “Where is the freedom of the religions that you claim? How do more than a hundred police officers storm a mosque in your country?”

Erdogan warned the Europeans that they would not be able to make any profit from the anti-Islam and anti-Muslim sentiment.