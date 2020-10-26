BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the start of a campaign to boycott French goods in response to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron’s recent comments about Islam.
The Turkish President also called on European leaders to put an end to the “hate campaign” led by Macron, according to his description.
“Macron follows a policy of hatred of Islam, and these racist policies are mental illnesses,” Erdogan added.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then attacked German Chancellor Angela Merkel, after the German police stormed a mosque, calling on the world to support the “oppressed Muslims in Europe.”
Erdogan said that the German police raid on a mosque at the time of prayer is not an ordinary event: “Where is the freedom of the religions that you claim? How do more than a hundred police officers storm a mosque in your country?”
Erdogan warned the Europeans that they would not be able to make any profit from the anti-Islam and anti-Muslim sentiment.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.