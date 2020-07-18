BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Egypt’s steps in Libya as “illegal”, especially in regards to their vow to intervene in the neighboring in country if the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces attack Sirte and Al-Jafra.

Erdogan said that “Egypt’s steps in Libya and its support for the commander of eastern Libyan forces, Khalifa Haftar, are illegal,” according to the Reuters news agency.

Earlier in the week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that his country would not stand idle in the face of any direct threat to Egyptian and Libyan national security, after the Libyan parliament called on Cairo this week to intervene militarily in the conflict.

According to the Egyptian presidential statement: “The main goal of the Egyptian efforts at all levels towards Libya is to activate the free will of the Libyan people for a better future for their country and for future generations of their children.”

The Egyptian President stated that “the red lines that I announced before are mainly a call for peace and an end to the conflict in Libya.”

This came during the Egyptian President’s meeting with the sheikhs and notables of the Libyan tribes under the slogan “Egypt and Libya are one people and one destiny.”

For their part, the sheikhs and notables of the Libyan tribes gave their full authorization to Sisi and the Egyptian Armed Forces to intervene to protect Libyan sovereignty and take all measures to secure the interests of the national security of Libya and Egypt and face common challenges, in order to cement the Libyan parliament’s call for Egypt to intervene to protect the Libyan people and preserve the unity and territorial integrity of his country.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Qatar calls on countries to respect sovereignty of Libya

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stern Daler
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Stern Daler
2020-07-19 02:36

Libya’s eastern-based parliament has said it would “welcome” Egyptian military intervention in the country’s civil war to counter what it calls “breaches of Libya’s sovereignty” by Turkey.

2
Reply
Translate
FairsFair
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
2020-07-19 05:23
Reply to  Stern Daler

Precisely.
Turkey is already occupying territory in Iraq and Syria as a start of their neo-Ottoman expansion. The Egyptians are not going to let the Turks try and occupy any significant Libyan territory with all the implications for access to Libyan oil and security related to air / sea access.

0
Reply
Translate