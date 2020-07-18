BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Egypt’s steps in Libya as “illegal”, especially in regards to their vow to intervene in the neighboring in country if the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) forces attack Sirte and Al-Jafra.

Erdogan said that “Egypt’s steps in Libya and its support for the commander of eastern Libyan forces, Khalifa Haftar, are illegal,” according to the Reuters news agency.

Earlier in the week, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that his country would not stand idle in the face of any direct threat to Egyptian and Libyan national security, after the Libyan parliament called on Cairo this week to intervene militarily in the conflict.

According to the Egyptian presidential statement: “The main goal of the Egyptian efforts at all levels towards Libya is to activate the free will of the Libyan people for a better future for their country and for future generations of their children.”

The Egyptian President stated that “the red lines that I announced before are mainly a call for peace and an end to the conflict in Libya.”

This came during the Egyptian President’s meeting with the sheikhs and notables of the Libyan tribes under the slogan “Egypt and Libya are one people and one destiny.”

For their part, the sheikhs and notables of the Libyan tribes gave their full authorization to Sisi and the Egyptian Armed Forces to intervene to protect Libyan sovereignty and take all measures to secure the interests of the national security of Libya and Egypt and face common challenges, in order to cement the Libyan parliament’s call for Egypt to intervene to protect the Libyan people and preserve the unity and territorial integrity of his country.

