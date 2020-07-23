BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:55 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the skill of his country’s armed forces, saying that it allowed Ankara to make “historic achievements” within its borders and outside.

This came in a message that Erdogan wrote in the visitors book during his visit on Thursday, accompanied by members of the Supreme Military Shura Council to the shrine of the founder of the Turkish Republic, President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in the capital, Ankara.

“The Commander Ataturk, we are members of the Supreme Military Shura Council, and on the occasion of the 2020 meeting we stand in your presence, and we are continuing to work to reach the goals of 2023 for Turkey that you established and entrusted to us,” Erdogan was quoted by the official Anadolu Agency as saying in his letter, addressing the founder of modern-day Turkey, Ataturk.

He continued: “The historic achievements we have made in Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean, and the fight against terrorism, shows the strength of our country and the skills of our army.”

Erdogan stressed that the Turkish forces continue to guarantee the security of the country “thanks to its high discipline, deterrence and capabilities”, and then recalled the Turkish soldiers who died during the service.

The President concluded his message to Ataturk by saying: “I hope that the meeting of the Supreme Military Shura Council will be good for our country, our people, and for the Turkish Armed Forces, for your soul to enjoy peace.”

