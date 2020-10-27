BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – In a statement on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held Greece and Cyprus responsible for the current situation in the eastern Mediterranean, saying that they ignored the “constructive” Turkish proposals.

According to the Anadolu Agency, Erdogan said, “Greece and Cyprus bear responsibility for the current situation in the eastern Mediterranean for ignoring our warnings and constructive proposals since 2003.”

The Turkish President pointed out that “the efforts of the Turkish Cypriots alone are not sufficient to solve the island’s issue, especially since the Greek side has no intention of accepting a settlement on the basis of equal partnership.”

Erdogan revealed his intention to visit the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on November 15th and that Turkey remained true to its will to find an urgent and lasting solution in Cyprus, stressing that “the Turkish Cypriots support a just and sustainable solution on the island.”

On Monday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his concern about Turkey’s negative role in Syria, describing Ankara as a “travel agent” for jihadists.

“I have expressed my concern about the negative role that Turkey is playing in Syria, which undermines the progress made … Turkey has also become a travel agent for jihadists heading to different fronts,” Dendias said in talks in Athens with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.