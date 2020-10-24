BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attacked French President Emmanuel Macron again, accusing France of being “generally behind the disasters and occupation in Azerbaijan.”

Erdogan asked about Macron’s problem with Islam, saying: “What is the problem of the so-called Macron with Islam?”

He stressed that “Macron needs mental treatment,” as tensions between the two leaders continues to grow.

The Turkish President considered that European policies against Islam are not understood, and considered that when the German police stormed a mosque in Berlin, it was “evidence of the transition of fascism in European countries to a new stage.”

Source: RT