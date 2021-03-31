Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that he intends to visit the city of Shushi in the Karabakh region after the conclusion of Ramadan.

The Sputnik Agency quoted Erdogan’s announcement during the virtual summit of the Turkish Council, in which he said:

“We will remain close to brotherly Azerbaijan, and we will defend our Turkish values ​​in Nagorno-Karabakh and it is important to restore and rehabilitate the region so that our brothers can return to their lands.”

Erdogan added, “After Ramadan, I will visit Shushi, as we hope to celebrate Eid together.”

Previously, the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement to establish a ceasefire in Karabakh during a tripartite conference in Moscow on November 10th, 2020.

Under the agreement, Azerbaijan would remain in control of the areas they captured in Karabakh during the 40 day war that broke out on September 29th, 2020.

