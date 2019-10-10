BEIRUT, LÍBANO (1:30 p.m.) – El presidente de Turquía, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prometió “abrir puertas” para 3.6 millones de refugiados sirios a Europa si la UE continúa calificando la operación militar turca en el noreste de Siria como una ocupación.
“Abriremos las puertas y enviaremos a 3.6 millones de refugiados”, dijo Erdogan durante un discurso ante los legisladores de su Partido AK el jueves.
Los comentarios se producen después de que el presidente de la Comisión Europea, Jean-Claude Juncker, dijera que Ankara “debe cesar la operación militar en curso” en la zona.
“No funcionará. Y si el plan de Turquía es crear una zona de seguridad, no espere fondos de la Unión Europea “, dijo Jean-Claude Juncker al Parlamento Europeo en Bruselas el miércoles.
