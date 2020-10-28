Turkey said earlier that diplomatic and legal action will be taken as a response to the caricature of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was published by French magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that western countries want to “relaunch the crusades” by attacking Islam. The comment was made as Erdogan addressed members of his AK Party in parliament.

“France – and Europe as a whole – does not deserve this provocative, dirty, hateful and divisive policy pursued by Macron and those who share his views”, Erdogan said during his speech, after relations had worsened between Erdogan and his French counterpart this month.

According to the Turkish president, it was “a question of honour” for his country to take a stand against attacks on the Prophet Muhammad.

Erdogan and Macron at Loggerheads Over Islam & Charlie Hebdo Cartoons

The most recent spat between the French and Turkish presidents came after a teacher in Paris, Samuel Paty, was murdered for showing his pupils, during a class on freedom of speech, cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad that were published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015.

Paty was subsequently beheaded by an 18-year-old of Chechen descent, Abdoullakh Anzorov, in an act French President Emmanuel Macron described as an “Islamist terrorist attack”.

Macron defended the teacher’s action and called him a “quiet hero”, despite the fact that it is considered blasphemous among Muslims to depict the Prophet Muhammad in such a way.

Macron then announced a plan to “reform Islam” and make it more compatible with republican values, adding that the religion of billions of Muslims in the world was “in crisis”.

Erdogan replied to the comments by suggesting the French president undergo “mental checks”.

Source: Sputnik