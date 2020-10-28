Turkey said earlier that diplomatic and legal action will be taken as a response to the caricature of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that was published by French magazine Charlie Hebdo.
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that western countries want to “relaunch the crusades” by attacking Islam. The comment was made as Erdogan addressed members of his AK Party in parliament.
“France – and Europe as a whole – does not deserve this provocative, dirty, hateful and divisive policy pursued by Macron and those who share his views”, Erdogan said during his speech, after relations had worsened between Erdogan and his French counterpart this month.
According to the Turkish president, it was “a question of honour” for his country to take a stand against attacks on the Prophet Muhammad.
Erdogan and Macron at Loggerheads Over Islam & Charlie Hebdo Cartoons
The most recent spat between the French and Turkish presidents came after a teacher in Paris, Samuel Paty, was murdered for showing his pupils, during a class on freedom of speech, cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad that were published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2015.
Paty was subsequently beheaded by an 18-year-old of Chechen descent, Abdoullakh Anzorov, in an act French President Emmanuel Macron described as an “Islamist terrorist attack”.
Macron defended the teacher’s action and called him a “quiet hero”, despite the fact that it is considered blasphemous among Muslims to depict the Prophet Muhammad in such a way.
Macron then announced a plan to “reform Islam” and make it more compatible with republican values, adding that the religion of billions of Muslims in the world was “in crisis”.
Erdogan replied to the comments by suggesting the French president undergo “mental checks”.
Source: Sputnik
8 1
- 9Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.