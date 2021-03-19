BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Syrian Armed Forces of firing rockets into a Turkish border province last night.

“The launching of missiles last night on Turkish territory was carried out by the Syrian regime, and it was answered,” Erdogan said during a press conference on Friday, as reported by RT Arabic.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, a number of projectiles landed inside the Kilis Province of Turkey last night, pointing out that the rockets landed in the open and did not harm anyone.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said they had notified their Russian counterparts about the attack and responded with force against those responsible for the launching of these projectiles.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to these accusations from Turkey.

