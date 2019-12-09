BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech on Monday at he meeting of Ministers of Social Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

During the meeting, the Turkish President accused some Arab countries of being supportive of Israeli attacks over the last few months, and Erdogan explained that the situation in Palestine is getting worse by the day.

He continued by saying: “The Islamic world, which constitutes a quarter of the world’s population, does not have an effect equal to the size of its capabilities.”

“We often feel that we stand alone when we object to the persecution of Palestine and Jerusalem.” He pointed out that global imperialism continues the policy of “divide and rule” against Islamic countries.

The OIC Conference adopts several goals, the most important of which are to remove obstacles to increasing investments among OIC member countries, to encourage investments within the organization, and to increase the ease of doing business in the OIC region.

 

Sources: Anatolia News, Sputnik Arabic

The suppressor of the Kurds and invader of Syria slanders others.
It takes a thief to know a thief.

