BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Greece continues escalation steps despite Turkey’s goodwill, noting that Ankara is waiting for concrete steps from the European Union to organize a conference on the eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan’s comments came shortly after the Turkish ship, Uruc Reis, returned to the eastern Mediterranean for its seismic research, despite Greece’s objections.

This was reported by the Turkish Anadolu Agency, noting that Erdogan’s statements came during a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council.

A statement by the Turkish presidency said, “Erdogan assured Michel of the necessity of reviving relations between Turkey and the European Union and the fulfillment of its responsibilities within the framework of the March 18, 2016 (on immigration) agreement by making progress on the customs union and exempting Turkish citizens from entry visas to the countries of the Union.”

Anadolu pointed out that Turkey reached, on March 18, 2016, with the European Union three related agreements on immigration, the re-admission of asylum seekers, and the abolition of entry visas for Turkish citizens, noting that Ankara has committed itself to what it must do regarding the first two agreements.

While Brussels did not do what it should have regarding the abolition of entry visas for Turks and other items.