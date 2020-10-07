BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Armenian Ministry of Defense posted images on Wednesday of the Artsakh Defense Army’s attack on the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the Karabakh region.

According to the Press Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Shushan Stepanyan, the ADA troops delivered “accurate blows” against the enemy forces, while vowing to post a video of the attacks in the future.

Entrance of the enemy to hell, our accurate blows and their inglorious exit ․․․ and this goes on

We assure that the video is available and will be released at the proper time. pic.twitter.com/VMmyKIzxni — Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 7, 2020

Photo stills of the attack were also released by the Armenian media earlier today, as the ADA’s assault resulted in the destruction of armored vehicles and military positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.