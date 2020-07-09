BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – Hundreds of Israeli soldiers were quarantined on Wednesday, on suspicion of having been in contact with a soldier who was infected with the coronavirus.
The Israel Today newspaper said on its website that all the soldiers of the Nahshon unit were quarantined at an army base in the occupied Golan Heights.
They pointed out that some of the soldiers participated in a party in which a soldier was infected with the coronavirus, which led to their quarantine, but after examining them, it became clear that some of others were also infected.
Israel Today quoted a senior official in the battalion, whose name has not been released, as saying “that the entire battalion was placed in quarantine.”
No further details were released regarding this quarantine.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.