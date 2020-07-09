BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – Hundreds of Israeli soldiers were quarantined on Wednesday, on suspicion of having been in contact with a soldier who was infected with the coronavirus.

The Israel Today newspaper said on its website that all the soldiers of the Nahshon unit were quarantined at an army base in the occupied Golan Heights.

They pointed out that some of the soldiers participated in a party in which a soldier was infected with the coronavirus, which led to their quarantine, but after examining them, it became clear that some of others were also infected.

Israel Today quoted a senior official in the battalion, whose name has not been released, as saying “that the entire battalion was placed in quarantine.”

No further details were released regarding this quarantine.

