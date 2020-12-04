BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani media said that the French ambassador in Baku will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, against the backdrop of the approval of the French National Assembly, a decision calling on the country’s government to recognize the independence of Karabakh.

The press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated: “The French ambassador to Azerbaijan will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, against the background of the French National Assembly adopting a biased and unfounded decision. During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side will announce its decisive protest to the ambassador.”

Earlier, the French National Assembly (the lower house of the French Parliament) supported a resolution calling on the country’s government to recognize the independence of Karabakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

And 188 MPs voted in favor of the resolution, while three voted against it, and 16 MPs abstained.

On November 25, the French Senate adopted a similar decision.