BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Syrian conflict is nearing its ninth year as the Levantine nation continues to experience violent battles in several parts of the country .

While the first half of 2019 witnessed little territorial changes, the Syrian War would see a major shift towards the last three months of the year.

In particular, the Turkish-led military operation, dubbed “Peace Spring”, forced the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to reach a military cooperation agreement with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in order to prevent the militants loyal to Ankara from capturing several border areas.

As a result of this agreement, the Syrian Arab Army entered several areas in northern and northeastern Syria that they have not had a presence in since 2012.

Meanwhile, in the Idlib Governorate, 2019 would see a major shift to this front after the Syrian Armed Forces captured the last militant-held areas inside the Hama Governorate.

The Syrian Army’s capture of Khan Sheikhoun in the Summer of 2019 paved the way for their forces to begin their long-awaited Idlib campain.

This Syrian Army campaign is still ongoing at the moment, as their troops attempt to capture the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which is located along the Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5 Highway).

Advertisements