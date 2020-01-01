BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Syrian conflict is nearing its ninth year as the Levantine nation continues to experience violent battles in several parts of the country .
While the first half of 2019 witnessed little territorial changes, the Syrian War would see a major shift towards the last three months of the year.
In particular, the Turkish-led military operation, dubbed “Peace Spring”, forced the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to reach a military cooperation agreement with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in order to prevent the militants loyal to Ankara from capturing several border areas.
As a result of this agreement, the Syrian Arab Army entered several areas in northern and northeastern Syria that they have not had a presence in since 2012.
Meanwhile, in the Idlib Governorate, 2019 would see a major shift to this front after the Syrian Armed Forces captured the last militant-held areas inside the Hama Governorate.
The Syrian Army’s capture of Khan Sheikhoun in the Summer of 2019 paved the way for their forces to begin their long-awaited Idlib campain.
This Syrian Army campaign is still ongoing at the moment, as their troops attempt to capture the strategic city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man, which is located along the Idlib-Hama Highway (M-5 Highway).
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.