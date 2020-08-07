BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – A new U.S. special envoy to Iran has been named after the previous diplomat, Brian Hook, announced this week that he was stepping down from teh position.
The Trump administration announced that Elliott Abrams, the special envoy to Venezuela, would be taking on the role, despite his past role in the Iran-Contra Affair.
Abrams, who pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 1991 about the Iran-Contra affair, was previously pardoned that same year by outgoing President George H.W. Bus.
At the time of the Iran-Contra Affair trial, Abrams was serving as the Assistant Secretary of State under the George H.W. Bush administration; he would later serve under his son, George W. Bush, during the first decade of the 2000s.
Abrams will serve as both the envoy of Iran and Venezuela, two countries that are currently under a strict economic blockade by the U.S. administration.
The new envoy to Iran has been a major player in the aggressive policies toward the Venezuelan government, which he has sought to overthrow in favor of opposition leader, Juan Guaido.
He is expected to continue Hook’s aggressive policies against Iran, which saw Washington increase its sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
Source: CBS
