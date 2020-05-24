BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – Over the weekend, the U.S. military conducted live-fire drills in the Persian Gulf region amid heightened tensions with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson, an elite U.S. Marine unit conducted a live-fire drill that was meant to send a strong “message to Iran” in the Persian Gulf region.

“In a message to Iran, U.S. Air Force AC-130 gunship does some target practice in Persian Gulf with the USS Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit,” Tomilinson said.

Tomilinson said the U.S. carried out these drills after Washington warned Iranian authorities to keep its forces at least 100 meters away from American warships in the Persian Gulf region.

“The live-fire training began on same day U.S. military warned Iran to keep back 100 meters from its warships after harassment by small gunboats from Islamic Revolutionary Guard last month.”

These drills were also carried out at the same time five Iranian fuel tankers were crossing the Strait of Gibraltar to enter the Atlantic Ocean, a move that captured the attention of officials in Washington.

Tehran sent a stern warning to Washington about intercepting these fuel tankers, especially after four U.S. warships were reported to have entered the Caribbean to continue the anti-drug trafficking operation near Venezuelan waters.

This move by the U.S. Navy was viewed by both the Venezuelan and Iranian governments as an attempt to possibly obstruct the delivery of fuel from the Islamic Republic to Caracas.

It should be noted that the first Iranian tanker, the Fortune, reached Venezuelan waters on Saturday.

