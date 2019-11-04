BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – An elite Syrian Arab Army (SAA) force may potentially deploy to the northeastern Latakia front to participate in the ongoing operations at the town of Kabani.

According to a source in Damascus, the Syrian Army’s high command is mulling a move to deploy the elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) to help the 4th Armored Division in their ongoing offensive at Kabani.

The 25th Special Mission Forces led the previous Syrian Army offensives in northern Hama and southern Idlib, which resulted in the capture of a large portion of territory in the northwestern region of Syria.

This move to potentially redeploy the 25th Special Mission Forces comes at a time when the 4th Armored Division attempts to capture Kabani from the jihadist rebels.

The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party have successfully repelled all of the Syrian Army’s attempts to capture Kabani; this has prompted the military’s high command to increase their troop presence in the area.

Unlike the rest of the army, the 25th Special Mission Forces have their own air force and airborne units, which could be used behind enemy lines at Zuwayqat hills as they are located in an open area south of Kabani.

If the Syrian Army’s high command goes through with this move, the southern Idlib offensive will likely put on hold in favor of capturing Kabani.

 

 

 

Member
Nestor Arapa
Pues mucho tiempo reflexionan, la ofensivas debe terminar en éxitos,

2019-11-05 00:34