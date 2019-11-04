BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – An elite Syrian Arab Army (SAA) force may potentially deploy to the northeastern Latakia front to participate in the ongoing operations at the town of Kabani.
According to a source in Damascus, the Syrian Army’s high command is mulling a move to deploy the elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) to help the 4th Armored Division in their ongoing offensive at Kabani.
The 25th Special Mission Forces led the previous Syrian Army offensives in northern Hama and southern Idlib, which resulted in the capture of a large portion of territory in the northwestern region of Syria.
This move to potentially redeploy the 25th Special Mission Forces comes at a time when the 4th Armored Division attempts to capture Kabani from the jihadist rebels.
The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party have successfully repelled all of the Syrian Army’s attempts to capture Kabani; this has prompted the military’s high command to increase their troop presence in the area.
Unlike the rest of the army, the 25th Special Mission Forces have their own air force and airborne units, which could be used behind enemy lines at Zuwayqat hills as they are located in an open area south of Kabani.
If the Syrian Army’s high command goes through with this move, the southern Idlib offensive will likely put on hold in favor of capturing Kabani.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.