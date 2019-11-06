Numerosos usuarios de redes sociales han compartido una foto de un obús autopropulsado turco T-155 Fırtına que supuestamente fue destruido por un sistema de misiles antitanque Metis-M, informó Rossiyskaya Gazeta el martes.
Según el periódico ruso, el vehículo fue alcanzado por un misil durante los enfrentamientos entre el ejército turco y la milicia liderada por los kurdos en el norte de Siria.
Советский комплекс «Метис» снес башню турецкому Т-155 Firtina https://t.co/dAjH0j5qpx pic.twitter.com/Kxxf4fXLPg
— Follow Mingo (@follow_mingo) November 5, 2019
Los funcionarios turcos, sin embargo, no han comentado sobre la foto, por lo que actualmente no hay forma de confirmar su autenticidad.
El obús T-155 Fırtına (Tormenta) se basa en el K9 Thunder, diseñado por Samsung Techwin para el Ejército de Corea del Sur. Fırtına tiene casi 3.5 metros (más de 11 pies) de altura y generalmente es operada por un equipo de cinco personas.
El 9K115-2 Metis-M (nombre de la OTAN “AT-13 Saxhorn-2”) es un sistema de misiles antitanque ruso, diseñado en Rusia en 1992 que lanza misiles con un alcance operativo de hasta 1,5 km (casi una milla) ), y ha sido ampliamente utilizado por varias facciones durante la Guerra Civil Siria
