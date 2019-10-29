El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció el martes que las fuerzas estadounidenses habían eliminado el “reemplazo número uno” para el liderazgo de Daesh *.
Trump tuiteó: “Acabo de confirmar que el reemplazo número uno de Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi ha sido terminado por las tropas estadounidenses. Lo más probable es que haya ocupado el primer lugar. ¡Ahora también está muerto!”
No mencionó el nombre de la persona eliminada o el lugar donde se realizó la operación. Según varios informes, la organización terrorista nombró al ex oficial iraquí Abdullah Qardash (también conocido como Hajji Abdullah al-Afari) como su nuevo líder, pero no está claro si el presidente de Estados Unidos se refería a él.
Trump especificó previamente los detalles de la operación contra el líder Daesh, y señaló que el yihadista “murió después de toparse con un túnel sin salida, gimiendo, llorando y gritando todo el camino”.
Varios estados, incluida Rusia, señalaron anteriormente que no era obvio si el terrorista realmente había sido asesinado, ya que había habido numerosos informes de la muerte de Baghdadi en el pasado, y todo parecía ser prematuro.
