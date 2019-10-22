BEIRUT, LÍBANO (4:00 p.m.) – El presidente sirio Bashar Al-Assad fue fotografiado el martes saludando a los soldados del Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) dentro de la región sur de la provincia de Idlib.
Según una fuente del ejército, el presidente sirio visitó varias áreas que anteriormente estaban controladas por los rebeldes yihadistas, incluidos Khan Sheikhoun y Al-Hobeit en el sur de Idlib.
El presidente sirio realizó un recorrido por el área antes de reunirse con el comandante de la 25ª División de Fuerzas de Misión Especial (anteriormente Fuerzas Tigre), Mayor General Suheil Al-Hassan, en Al-Hobeit.
El viaje del martes a la provincia de Idlib marca la primera vez durante esta guerra que el presidente sirio ha visitado el área, ya que ha sido una zona de guerra durante gran parte del conflicto.
Una fuente del ejército dijo que la visita del presidente sirio al sur de Idlib fue una sorpresa para los soldados allí. Les daría palabras de aliento y les agradecería su servicio durante su breve discurso a los soldados.
