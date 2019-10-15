BEIRUT, LÍBANO (8:40 P.M.) – El Ejército Árabe Sirio (SAA) ha transferido armas pesadas al área de Manbij, en el noreste de Alepo, para prevenir un ataque militar turco.
En un breve video que se lanzó esta semana, se puede ver al ejército árabe sirio transfiriendo armas pesadas como tanques al campo de Manbij.
El lunes, el ejército árabe sirio anunció que sus fuerzas habían ingresado a Manbij después de que las Fuerzas Armadas de EE. UU. Se retiraran de la ciudad más temprano ese día.
Como parte del acuerdo del ejército sirio con las Fuerzas Democráticas Sirias (SDF), a la primera se le ha otorgado acceso a todas las áreas fronterizas que controla la segunda, incluidos Manbij, ‘Ain’ Issa y Kobane (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) .
Si bien se espera que el ejército sirio se despliegue en Kobane, sus tropas aún no han viajado a esta ciudad fronteriza.
Parece que el ejército sirio está tratando de asegurar las áreas alrededor de sus líneas de frente antes de desplegar sus tropas en un área como Kobane.
